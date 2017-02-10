Jewish man finds 3 swastikas spray-painted on his home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A devout Jewish man in the community stepped outside to symbols of hate spray painted on his property located on Chiswell Street.

Andrew King found three swastikas spray-painted on the front of his home when he stepped outside on Friday.

As a devout Jewish man, he was getting everything in order before sundown on Friday for the Sabbath.

“I said well time to dig out again. I looked and said what the hell is going on here.”

One was right on the door, another to the right as you enter, and the third swastika was spray painted for anyone to see from the road.

“Terror I don’t know. Maybe they are going to do more than that, maybe from spray paint to trying to harm me.”

King called Schenectady Police right away.

“I shed a tear because people don’t realize what they are doing.”

He isn’t blaming the political climate for this hateful act.

“My politics support most of Mr. Trump’s policies. I think they use him as an excuse and would do it regardless.”

Hoping to turn this hateful symbol into a lesson for the community and is considering leaving the swastikas up.

“I want to spread a message that enough is enough.”

There are no cameras in the neighborhood.