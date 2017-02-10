IRS warning taxpayers over scam

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The IRS is warning taxpayers to be alert for tax return preparers who promise inflated tax refunds.

Officials said if a preparer promises an extremely large refund based on credits or benefits you’ve never been able to claim in the past you should use caution.

Scammers usually search for people who don’t have a filing requirement – like the elderly or people with a low income.

Con artists may also file a false return in their client’s name, and the client doesn’t know that a refund was paid.

Experts say if a preparer is promising something that sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

This scam is just one of several on the annual list of tax scams released by the IRS known as the “Dirty Dozen.”

Learn more on the IRS website.