HOOSICK FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – There are more contamination concerns in Hoosick Falls Friday morning. But this time, it’s not about PFOA.

Honeywell has been ordered to test for soil vapor intrusion in homes after toxic chemicals were detected at its facility on John Street.

The health department and DEC says soil under homes could be contaminated.

This is the same testing being done to some homes in Ballston Spa near an abandoned dry cleaner.