Elementary students give valentines to veterans

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Little kids with big hearts, elementary school students are making sure veterans are feeling the love for Valentine’s Day.

The Valentines for Vets program is a great way for these kids to show their appreciation for local veterans and gives them a little insight into what sacrifices these men and women have made.

Students at Jefferson Elementary School sent hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards with “thank you” messages to American-vets post, Military Order of the Purple Heart and the 109th airlift wing.

Later, more than 500 cards were presented at the Marie Curie Institute of Engineering and Communication.

“Thank you for protecting our keeping our home safe,” Krystal Kohgler, Jefferson Elementary student, said.

“It may seem like a small thing but its a very big thing actually it impacts their lives and sometimes it brightens their whole year while they’re patients at the VA hospital,” Angelo Santabarbara said.

This year the program delivered more cards than any other year running, making a big impact on both the students and the veterans.