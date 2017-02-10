Death of one-year-old boy found unresponsive under investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A little boy who just turned one on January 24th was found unresponsive a few weeks later.

The boy’s grandmother Kristen Pieck-Gillson is demanding to know what happened to him. She says she’s had concerns about the boy before.

“It was horrible. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. I still don’t know if it’s real or not,” Kristen Pieck-Gillson said.

Still in shock over the death of her daughter’s son, Pieck-Gillson is angry that she is no longer able to hold her blue-eyed little grandson, one-year-old Luka.

“I just want answers. I want to know what happened to my grandson. I mean that little boy loved me to death and I loved him. Every time he saw me he had a great big smile on his face.”

On Monday, Albany Police responded to his mother’s home here on South Allen Street, where they found Luka unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A neighbor says around noon, the mother’s boyfriend came upstairs to her second-floor apartment and was banging on the door and told her that baby Luka was not breathing. She says 911 was then called.

Since that fateful day, Pieck-Gillson says she hasn’t been told anything about how Luka died. Albany Police confirm they are investigating that now.

“It’s not right. It’s not fair,” Pieck-Gillson said. “Now I can’t hold him anymore or tell him I love him or sing our special song to him.”

Pieck-Gillson says she had concerns about Luka’s well-being and noticed bruising on the boy, something she says she told Albany Police about after learning of Luka’s death.

“That sends red flags right there.”

Police say Luka’s mother was not home when he was reported unresponsive by who neighbors say is her boyfriend.

The investigation is ongoing.