YURI, 12 month old neutered male MOSTLY Siberian Husky, cream/red, amber eyes.

Yuri is a happy, outgoing guy, probably too playful for young children, cats and dogs smaller than him.

Great with dogs his size or larger-another dog to play with or an active owner would be great for him. A fenced yard is preferred.

Loves people! Just an all around good boy!

Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043