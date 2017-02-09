Vermont proposes legislation pushing back on Pres. Trump’s immigration orders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says legislation he’s proposing is designed to protect Vermonters from what he feels are the unconstitutional elements and federal overreach in executive orders by President Donald Trump.

Scott, Attorney General T.J. Donovan, a Democrat, and other members of the governor’s newly created Civil Rights and Criminal Justice Cabinet released details of the proposal Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

The legislation is meant to address what cabinet members feel is federal government overreach, especially its stated policy to request that state and local law enforcement agencies perform immigration functions for the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Legislative leaders say they hope the bill can be passed quickly.

Scott has said he hopes Vermont can be an example for the rest of the country.