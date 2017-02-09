U.S. Navy veteran proves he’s barely phased by winter weather after decades of shoveling snow

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For Gordon Lattey, who has had 79 years of winter weather experience, Thursday’s snowstorm hardly phased him.

“Well suddenly you think the world is coming to an end, drivers have to drive fast, I mean, it’s not a big deal,” said Lattey.

Of course a little snow is no big deal for a veteran of the Navy. Lattey, who was stationed aboard the USS Slater that’s docked in South Albany, says that after 79 years this very act, shoveling snow, the only thing that matters is getting the job done fast.

“I do whatever moves me,” Lattey said. “Sometimes I go this way, sometimes I go that way, sometimes I go the long way. I mean it’s not a big deal, have you ever shoveled?”

Lattey showed NEWS10 ABC’s Florida Native, Jimmy Marlow, how to shovel for the first time, replying, “Well, Merry Christmas.”

This winter weather doesn’t seem to phase people in the north, shoveling sidewalks, dusting off their cars or even just taking a casual walk.

Together, Jimmy helped Lattey get back inside to some heat.

“There you go, Gordon, now you can go back inside,” Jimmy Marlow said.