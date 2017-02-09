Troopers: Expert skier dies in fall at Catskills ski resort

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
hunter mnt

HUNTER, N.Y. (AP) – State police say a 58-year-old man has died in a skiing accident at Hunter Mountain in the Catskills.

Troopers say Edwin Wood of Warwick in Orange County lost control shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday on an expert trail and slid about 200 feet before going off the trail and striking several trees.

Wood was taken away by the ski patrol and treated by Greene County and Hunter area paramedics before being pronounced dead.

Troopers said Wood was an expert skier. The accident happened on the double-black-diamond Annapurna Trail.

