Tractor-trailer overturns on snowy Thruway, spills trash all over the road

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday on I-87 near Ravena/Coeymans due to winter weather State Police say.

The tractor-trailer was driving Northbound on I-87 hauling trash, when the driver lost control and the truck rolled over, spilling trash bags all over the roadway. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Tractor-Trailer rollover NB on I-87 near Ravena/Coeymans. Right lane blocked. Slow Down, Be Alert pic.twitter.com/9v3r7dCqZQ — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) February 9, 2017

State Police say the driver was injured in the accident and taken to Albany Med for evaluation.

The right lane of I-87 is currently blocked near the accident, say State Police.

State Police warn drivers to slow down and stay alert.