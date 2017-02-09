Tractor-trailer overturns on snowy Thruway, spills trash all over the road

By Published: Updated:
tractor-trailer

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday on I-87 near Ravena/Coeymans due to winter weather State Police say.

The tractor-trailer was driving Northbound on I-87 hauling trash, when the driver lost control and the truck rolled over, spilling trash bags all over the roadway. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

State Police say the driver was injured in the accident and taken to Albany Med for evacuation.

The right lane of I-87 is currently blocked near the accident, say State Police.

State Police warn drivers to slow down and stay alert.

 

