Store goes above and beyond for autistic child, pampers mother

WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) — For mothers, the struggle is real. Kids are a blessing, but sometimes a quick shopping trip can be a nightmare.

Not only does 3-year-old Colton have the coolest little mohawk ever, but he has one impressive train collection.

“He travels with trains everywhere we go,” said his mother, Caitlin Cavallaro.

Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know he has a special need.

“He was diagnosed with autism at 16 months,” Cavallaro said. “He struggles with going out in public so we don’t go out in public very often.”

Last Sunday was an exception. Mom needed to run an errand.

“I wanted to go to Lush because I wanted to get moisturizer,” Cavallaro explained.

But this particular morning, Cavallaro said “was probably one of our worst mornings. He woke up aggressive and he throws things, he breaks things, so it was just a bad morning.”

Cavallaro, who was desperate to make it to Lush in the Woodlands, pressed on. Once inside the store, Colton literally had a train-wreck.

“He was putting them on the counter and if you’ve ever been there, they have lots of stuff out so he’s trying to put his hands and stuff, he’s trying to get stuff,” Cavallaro said.

Cavallaro says suddenly Colton had a huge fit.

“He sprawled out in the middle and it’s super crowded,” Cavallaro said

Lush employee Aryana Kurtz knew just what to do.

“He was really curious because I was putting stuff on her and I was like, ‘do you want me to put it on you too?’ and put a little bit on him,” Kurtz said. “I was just hanging out with my little friend.”

“She pretty much lies down next to him,” Cavallaro said.

While Kurtz entertained the boy, other employees helped the mom. They pampered her, let her try new products, and just gave her a break.

“I had super high anxiety even thinking of stepping foot in that place and then all of a sudden the second I got in there, all of my worries went away,” Cavallaro said.

Now Colton won’t be caught without his trains or his Lush bags.

“She gives him a bag that he still carries and takes it to bed every night and said it was a sleeping bag for his trains,” Cavallaro said.

“I’m just kind because the world is not always a kind place,” Kurtz added.