Snowstorm makes getting to those in need difficult for first responders

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were busy on Thursday with car accidents and people slipping and falling, along with regular medical calls, but getting to people in need proved to be a tricky task.

Mohawk Ambulance Service says during any significant storm, their calls at least double and navigating to medical calls is especially difficult when disabled cars are in the road. The regional manager at the Schenectady location said his ambulance drivers are not only worried about getting to those in need, but also keeping drivers and pedestrians safe on the way.

“It gets a little tough, they have to be careful going through traffic,” Regional Manager Brandon Hermance said. “Our job is to protect the safety of bystanders and the general public and get to calls at a decent time.”

First responders are taking the opportunity to remind drivers to always pull over as quickly and as safely as possible for ambulances, no matter what the weather is.