Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary, warning of possible scam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in the Town of Amsterdam and warning that it may have been part of a scam.

The Sheriff’s office says the suspect, described as a white, clean-cut man approximately 30-45 years old, driving a white, four-door sedan knocked on the door of an Amsterdam home around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was dressed as an electrical company employee and told the homeowner he would be cutting the power off, and offered to bring a generator if the homeowner gave a $50 deposit.

The homeowner obliged and handed over a $50 bill, which the suspect declined because it was ripped.

The Sheriff’s office says the homeowner asked the suspect to step outside, and then went back inside their home to retrieve more money. The suspect entered the home without permission, distracted the homeowner, grabbed a jar of money sitting on the homeowner’s kitchen table and ran.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 518-853-5500.