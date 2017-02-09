Several fire crews battle fire at abandoned home in White Creek

WHITE CREEK, NY (NEWS10) – Nearly a dozen fire crews responded to a house fire in Washington County Wednesday night.

The fire happened in White Creek, just north of North Hoosick. The call for the fire came in around 12:30am for a fire on Route 68 near North Hoosick Road.

The two-story home suffered the most damage in the rear but police tell News10ABC this was an abandoned home.

The fire chief said almost a dozen companies needed to be called in order to get enough water to the rural area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.