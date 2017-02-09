Residents shovel their way out of Capital Region’s massive snowfall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s considered the biggest snowfall for the immediate Capital Region in two years. With nearly 10 inches of snow fall so far, many people are still digging their way out.

Slippery side roads and snow covered highways are causing many to have to pull over, slow down, and even go off the road. For those who found a way to stay at home, it was a different story.

“I’ve been sitting around doing nothing and now I’m shoveling out my driveway,” said teacher, Lauren Infantino.

“It’s my third time out in this lovely weather,” Jamie Golenbeski said.

“I just try to make a track through so I can get a car in and then go inside,” Joseph DiCarlo said.

Some people are being cautious.

“I’ve been watching the TV, they said the roads were treacherous, they were slippery, don’t go out if you don’t have to,” Golenbeski said.

Some even called into work to avoid the bad roads.

“I have not left the house at all,” Golenbeski said. “I’m just trying to keep the driveway clean and the steps and the roof pretty much snow free I guess.”

Others are venturing out, but turning around soon after because of the conditions.

“You have to be very careful but it’s okay,” DiCarlo said.

“They’re horrible, really, really bad,” Infantino said. “The worst I’ve seen in a long time.”

Others are trying to enjoy the snow.

“We had to make a trip to the store, get him some boots and some gloves, make sure he has everything so he’s nice and warm,” said Philip Faseun talking about his son.

However, 2-year-old Solomon isn’t messing around.

“The roads are a little messy but he wanted to come outside and shovel,” Faseun said. “That was his number one goal. He wanted to help daddy shovel, and so we had to get it done.”

His favorite part about the snow?

“Taking it and throwing it,” Solomon exclaimed.

As long as it gets out of the driveway, he’s getting it done. Just like many others in the area trying to clean up the snow as it keeps on coming down.

“Try to stay on top of things,” Golenbeski said. “If I wait like the neighbors, you’re going to have more problems than it’s worth.”

As we head toward rush hour, make sure to be careful as many side roads and even main roads are still pretty sloppy. Take it slow, stay alert, and be safe.