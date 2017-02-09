Police: Woman robbed after being strangled with plastic cord in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim says she was choked unconscious. Police say they took photos of marks on her neck after the incident.

Now, all three suspects are behind bars at the Albany County Jail.

It was on Sunday around 5 p.m. when a Watervliet woman says she was texting with a woman, Myah Batuk-Weatherwax, 19, making plans to hang out. The victim says Batuk-Weatherwax picked her up at her home and two other people were in the car.

The victim says they drove about three blocks away and then says Maxx Batuk-Lubbers, 17, and Alexander Rinaldi, 24, violently attacked her, one choking her with a plastic cord until she passed out. She says the other was sitting on top of her, holding her hands down while she was still being choked, and demanded her purse.

The victim says both Rinaldi and Batuk-Lubbers told her to get out of the car when Batuk-Weatherwax stopped in an alleyway in Troy near Hoosick and River Street.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with strangulation, second degree robbery and grand larceny.

NEWS10 ABC’s Lindsay Nielsen spoke with a woman on the phone who helped the victim. She says the victim came to her car after the ordeal and she let her use her phone to call for help.