ESPERANCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Cobleskill are investigating a fatal one-car accident.

When police arrived on scene, they noticed a vehicle off the shoulder of the road and down an approximate 50 foot ravine.

The driver, Frank Consalvo, 56, of Esperance was killed. It happened Tuesday on Ragan Road.

Police say unsafe speed and slippery road conditions may have led to the accident, but they are still investigating the incident.