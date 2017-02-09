Police: 2 arrested after leading police on chase, causing minor collision

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested two men after they were led on a pursuit that resulted in a crash.

Police say they attempted to stop a BMW occupied by Miguel Sliger Jr., 30, and Stephon Cotton, 21, both from Pennsylvania.

Police pulled the vehicle over for failing to signal a turn. As police approached the vehicle, the BMW sped off towards Amsterdam.

The chase continued through Tribes Hill and Fort Johnson at a high rate of speed. Police set up a roadblock and as the BMW neared, it attempted to get past by driving up an embankment. Police say the vehicle then went into the air and skid across a front lawn. It finally crashed into a police cruiser.

Police say they found crack cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, and various weapons. Both face a number of charges.

Sliger was taken to a local hospital and treated for a head laceration.

They were both arraigned and remanded to county jail without bail.