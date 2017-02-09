People in Dutchess Co. enjoy snow day at local hangout spots

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Thursday’s unofficial snow total of nine inches, NEWS10 ABC’s Jeff Hunter got to do something very rare in the news business. He got to work from home in Rhinebeck, New York.

Snow, snow, and more snow, but that didn’t stop folks from getting out and enjoying the winter weather.

“It’s pretty, I like the winter when it’s like this,” said Clara Woolner who is right out of college.

Woolner says shoveling is okay and exhausting but she likes being outside.

The weather wasn’t a surprise for one local business. They prepared ahead of time and told some of their employees to stay safe, and stay home.

“I cancelled some folks who were going to work today, but we did open the store,” said Manager of Samuel’s Sweet Shop, John Traver.

The snow didn’t keep people from braving the snow for their favorite treats and a latte. Samuel’s is a favorite meeting place, even on snowy days.

“I think that people get a little stir crazy on days like this so probably in a few hours, it’s going to get busier here,” Traver said.

With the schools closed and the roads covered in snow, the only place to be for kids is Burger Hills off Route 9G. There is sledding, and that’s where Frank Seldin and his two daughters are.

“Kids are having a great time out sledding today, day off from school, doesn’t get any better than this,” Seldin said.

Seldin says this is the first time in years that he and his daughters have gotten to sled. The three of them walked over the Burger Hill to go sledding. He says they couldn’t get out of their drive way with all the snow.