Nassau man found guilty in fatal DWI crash

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man on trial in a deadly drunken driving crash has been found guilty.

Edward Ferguson, 28, of Nassau, was found guilty on vehicular homicide charges in Rensselaer County Court Thursday morning.

State police say the two-car accident happened on July 27, 2015 at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 66. Ferguson’s rear seat passenger, Christopher Sharpley, 28, was killed. The front passenger and driver of the other vehicle involved were seriously injured.

They were out celebrating Sharpley’s birthday.