Muslim mom says she was turned away at US border

(CBC NEWS) – A Canadian woman says she was denied entry to the United States last weekend.

She believes her religion and president trump’s travel ban may be why.

Fadwa Alaoui wanted to take her 5-year-old son to the U.S. last weekend to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy.

It’s a trip she’s made many times before, without issue but this time, U.S. Border Agents questioned her, then turned her away.

“He told me, you are Muslim right? I said yes. He asked me, do you practice your religion? I said yes. So he asked me, which mosque do you go? What is the imam’s name? Where do you pray?” Alaoui said.

She says they also asked about her family what she thought about U.S. President Donald Trump and about videos on her cell phone, of people praying in Arabic.

She says they took her fingerprints and photo then refused her entry to the U.S.

“The officer she came and she told me we will not let you enter into the United States. I asked why, why is the reason? She said because we find video of concern against us. I feel I was humiliated and disappointed,” Alaoui said.

Alaoui is a Canadian citizen, born in Morocco a country not affected by President Trump’s contested travel ban.

Still, U.S. Border Agents have the right to turn people away at their discretion.

“I don’t know if it’s a rogue officer who is acting on their own impulses. It would be even more disturbing if they were orders coming from higher up in the U.S. administration to be doing this but we seem to be seeing a start of a pattern of people being asked questions of that nature on the basis of their religion, on the basis of their political views,” Mitchell Goldberg, a refugee lawyer, said.

In a statement to CBC News, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it does not discriminate based on religion, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation.