Momentive announces tentative agreement with IUE-CWA

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Momentive announced a tentative agreement with IUE-CWA on a new national contract on Thursday.

According to Momentive, the agreement was fully endorsed by the IUE-CWA, presidents and executive boards of the Local Unions (81359, 81380, and 84707), and Momentive.

Union members will be able to vote on the tentative agreement next week.

Jack Boss, President and CEO of Momentive, issued this statement:

“We believe this agreement provides a fair, market competitive package for our employees and their families while allowing Momentive to remain competitive. With the endorsement of CWA leadership and the local Union presidents, we look forward to ratification of the agreement so that we can work together to serve our customers and build a stronger Momentive.”

Momentive workers have been on strike for approximately three months.

