Man accused of feeding neighbor’s puppy to pit bulls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to police, the man who fed a neighbor’s lap dog to a couple of pit bulls told officers, “it’s just something he does”.

Neighbors said he was on a mission to terrorize them, going from house to house on a South Valley cul-de-sac, beating up one man and killing a dog.

Bernadette Salazar and her Shih Tzu, Charlie Brown, had a morning routine.

“He would jump up and bite my butt when I was making my coffee,” said Bernadette Salazar, owner of the Shih Tzu.

But this morning, Charlie Brown was not in the kitchen to greet her.

“It wasn’t my dog’s fault or [the pit bulls’] fault. It was this neighbor’s fault,” said Salazar.

Tuesday, Salazar’s next door neighbor, identified as 30-year-old Marvin Riley, is accused of going on a crime spree, terrorizing the cul-de-sac on Honeck Road in the South Valley.

Riley lives on the cul-de-sac, and according to neighbors, he first walked over to his next door neighbor’s house and kicked in their back door.

“It was scary, it was scary,” said Esther M., owner of the pit bulls.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators said Riley beat that neighbor in the face with a set of pliers. Riley then walked across the cul-de-sac to where Charlie Brown was playing in the yard.

“Then from that house went to my house — to my yard,” said Salazar.

Riley broke into her yard and stole the Shih Tzu. What he did next, neighbors said is beyond disturbing.

“He just got the puppy, and go like that,” said Esther.

He threw the Shih Tzu into the yard with two pit bulls who attacked. The pit bull owners tried to pull their dogs away, but it was too late by the time Salazar got there.

“My dog was laying right there in the plastic bag already,” said Salazar.

Neighbors are angry and don’t understand why.

“You can’t trust people, you know what I mean,” said Esther.

Deputies were called and Riley was arrested. Investigators said he just laughed about feeding the Shih Tzu to the pit bulls. Riley is facing several charges including a felony charge for animal cruelty.

The neighbor who was hit in the face was taken to UNM Hospital and is expected to be OK.