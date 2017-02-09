Local town votes to reaffirm policy on immigrants

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Bethlehem approved a resolution that memorializes a town policy by reminding people that immigrants and citizens will be treated equally under town law.

The policy has been practiced for years. Protecting human rights for both citizens and immigrants majority of people spoke up in favor last night.

“When my grandfather was 16 he fled Russia due to anti-Semitism.”

Mark Lewis sharing an emotional family story about an immigrant’s journey to the U.S.

Bethlehem’s Town Board heard many stories like this Wednesday night.

That’s why they approved a resolution that reminds people town law will treat immigrants and citizens alike.

“We don’t ask about immigration status and citizenship when a crime victim or a witness comes to us. We will stand up if people are targeted because of their national origin or religion,” John Clarkson, Bethlehem Town Supervisor, said.

The resolution comes as President Donald Trump’s immigration ban remains in limbo.

Supporters say they don’t see it as banning seven countries with ties to a certain religion but banning seven countries with ties to terrorism.

“I know it’s hard and I’m not heartless but I want to take care of the U.S. people. I want to take care of us,” Kim Shoemaker, of Schoharie, said.

A similar message of Bethlehem’s resolution that hate is not welcome here.

“Nobody wants to see hateful actions take place. We just want to make sure that everyone knows that the town of Bethlehem is committed to standing up and protecting people’s rights,” Clarkson said.

Bethlehem’s resolution does not make them a sanctuary town so it doesn’t jeopardize state or federal funding.