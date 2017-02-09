Grab a slice and celebrate with these National Pizza Day deals!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As if you needed an excuse to eat pizza; it’s National Pizza Day!

From thin crust, to deep dish, and hand-tossed, Americans consume on average about 23 pounds of pizza, per person, each year, according to CNN.

And of all the U.S. restaurants, 17 percent are pizzerias.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, at 36% of all pies ordered, pepperoni is the most popular, and more than 3 billion pizzas are sold in the US each year. The first pizzeria in the U.S. was the Gennaro Lombardi, which opened in 1895 in New York City, but the first pizzeria ever recorded was the Antica Pizzeria in Naples, Italy, in 1738.

Offer.com has also listed some of the deals you can get to help celebrate:

Bertucci’s – Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99. Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.

Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s – Celebrate with these two pizza Offers:

Donatos – Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.

Hungry Howies – Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.

Marco’s – Save on pizza with the following Offers:

Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:

Papa Murphy’s – Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy’s and you are sure to be satisfied.

Peter Piper Pizza – Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special Offers:

Pilot Flying J – Snatch a free slice of pizza.

Pizza Hut – As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30% off your carryout or delivery order.

Round Table Pizza – Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99.

Thomas’ – In honor of National Pizza Day, try the limited-edition pizza-flavored bagels featuring tomato, garlic, onion, oregano, and basil seasoning.

Vocelli Pizza – You can score two pizza specials: