HAWTHORNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo helped a stranded motorist during the snow storm on Thursday.

The governor’s office says Gov. Cuomo helped the motorist on the Sprain Brook Parkway near Hawthorne.

Here are some photos released by the governor’s office:

Gov. Cuomo helps stranded motorist View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The storm dumped several inches of snow across New York.