Glass wall proposed to replace Eiffel Tower metal fencing

Mounted police pass under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. France is urging its European partners to move swiftly to boost intelligence sharing, fight arms trafficking and terror financing, and strengthen border security in the wake of the Paris attacks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
PARIS (AP) – Paris authorities say they want to replace the metal security fencing around the Eiffel Tower with a more visually appealing glass wall.

A statement from Paris City Hall issued Thursdays said see-through panels could replace the existing fences at the north and south of the famed monument that were installed for the Euro 2016 soccer event.

The proposal will be examined by the city’s sites commission and then needs approval from the environment ministry.

City tourism chief Jean-Francois Martins says the glass is an aesthetic substitute for the metal fencing, which was “useful in security matters” but “spoils the view.”

The proposal is part of a 300 million euro ($3.2 million) project announced in January to modernize the 128-year-old tower.

No timetable has been set for the possible work.

