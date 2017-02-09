Flights delayed and canceled at Albany International Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than eight inches of snow has touched down on the runways of Albany International but it’s still open and operating.

Several plows are out on the tarmac trying to keep up with snow removal.

So far there have been 11 outgoing and 12 incoming flights canceled due to the weather.

NEWS10 ABC caught up with one man who tells us he was supposed to fly home to Boston from Chicago but all flights there were canceled.

So Albany was the closest he could get and his very generous wife made the trek from Boston here to Albany to come pick him up.

“She’s been on the road since 6 a.m. this morning and it’s probably a 2 and a half hour journey and now its hours,” James Waronjo, of Boston, said. “She’s like 30 miles out now so she should be here soon.

If you do have a flight out or are expecting company to fly in, you’ll want to go online and double check the flight status.