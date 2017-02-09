Cars being towed as Albany snow emergency goes into effect

Related Coverage Capital Region Snow Emergencies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several parts of the Capital Region are under a snow emergency, including the city of Albany.

Albany’s snow emergency went into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday. It states cars need to be parked on the even side of the road. If not, the vehicle could be ticketed or towed.

Many, like Matt Napolitano, took initiative.

“I saw this spot, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna get my boots on and start shoveling,’” he said.

Napolitano moved his car to the even side of the street hours before the snow emergency went into effect.

“If we don’t get our cars out of there, there’s a chance that they’ll get towed, which isn’t good,” he said.

Though he said it was annoying and took 30 minutes of his time, Napolitano said he does have a liking for the snow.

You don't want this to be you! Cars are starting to get towed in #Albany if they're parked on odd side of the road. @WTEN #NYwx #wx #weather pic.twitter.com/Az3wDMRG11 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 10, 2017

“It’s exercise, and it’s fun to get out in the weather,” he said. “I snowboard, so I love the winter, so it’s not too bad.”

But that’s not the case for Kerine Hodges, who’s from Jamaica.

“It’s freezing; my toes are numb,” she said.

She also got her first car last week, so the timing of the storm couldn’t be worse.

“This is my first time shoveling the snow from a car, so it’s very hard,” she said. “I’m trying. I gotta do what I got to do, but it’s very difficult.”

Beginning 8 p.m. Friday night, cars will need to be parked on the odd side of the road. If you can’t find a spot, there are several lots where cars can be parked during the snow emergency.

If your vehicle has been towed, call the City of Albany Police Department Traffic Safety Division at 518-438-4000 for information on how to retrieve your vehicle.