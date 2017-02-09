2/9 Pet Connection: Vanilla and Onyx

Vanilla (13 Week Old Male) and Onyx (12 Week Old Male) chihuahua mixes. As you might remember about 4 weeks ago Tanya was on Pet Connection. She is the Mom of Vanilla and Allie was Onyx’s mom. Happily we can report they both found their forever homes. So now we are looking for forever homes for Vanilla and Onyx.

They are your typical puppies….teething on everything, getting into everything and playing with everything. But who doesn’t love that puppy breathe!!! They get along with other dogs and cats. Because of their activity level we suggest older children with them.

Contact Free to Be Me Rescue 518-956-1805