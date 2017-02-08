Vermont will test new health system with Medicaid patients

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says 30,000 of the state’s Medicaid patients will be taking part in a pilot project to test a new system designed to reward health care providers for keeping patients healthy rather than paying providers to cure people who get sick.

Scott and others described the project Wednesday at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.

The year-long project with the accountable care organization OneCare Vermont will pay participating health care providers a set fee for each patient in the program.

Within limits, if that person’s care costs more than the fee, the provider will have to make up the difference. If it costs less the provider will benefit.

The total cost of the program is estimated to be $93 million in state and federal funds.