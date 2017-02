ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jurors have reached a verdict in a double fatal drunk driving case.

Tyler Pascuzzi has been found guilty on all charges.

Prosecutors say he was speeding and driving drunk when he crashed on the Thruway. Alicia Tambonie and Cody Veverka were killed in that crash.

The defense argued that DNA evidence proved that Cody was behind the wheel and that Pascuzzi was not driving that night.