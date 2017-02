RUTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rutland Police are asking for help from the public to find two missing teenagers.

15-year-old Jenna Thompson and 16-year-old Lexus Wheatley were last seen on Sunday.

Police believe the two girls are together.

Officials say foul play is not suspected at this time, but there are concerns for the girl’s welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1816.