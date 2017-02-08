Resurgence on roller skates: Women coming together with roller derby

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Out in the country, at Breezy Hill Stables, Katie Kerilloh spends quiet days tending to the horses.

When the bailing and brushin’ is done, does she curl up at night with a good book? Heck no, or we should say, “Hellions no”.

When the sun goes down the skates and pads go on as Katie joins other women for a little rock and roll, derby that is.

“This is kind of my therapy,” Katie said.

“I loved being part of a team again,” Jessica said.

“It’s so much fun,” Heather said.

Their names are fun, too.

“They only know me by ‘Teach’ or they’ll call me ‘Cuke’ sometimes because we have a meat program and you get assigned a meat name,” Heather said.

What in God is a meat name?

“It’s the name that’s given to me when I first start and once you graduate from all that you get to choose your own name,” Jessica said.

Cool names like, Blunt Force Drama and Ruth-less Badar Ginsburgh

First they loosen up, have a game plan set, and grab a quick drink.

Each team has a skater with a star on their helmet, that’s the jammer. They have to bash their way past the other team and pass a player to get a point.

“You do get banged up,” Heather said. “You get bruises here; you’ll get bruised.”

You’ll also laugh, a lot.

Do the skaters care if people think all this looks crazy?

“I was one of those people. It’s kind of like a break, a mental break, to get away from everything, and it’s very therapeutic,” Katie said.

Hot Tamale agrees; women encouraging women and having fun. Now that’s something to cheer about.

“If I’m having a bad day I have people around me saying no its great you’re doing great and it’s encouraging,” she said.

“We’re gonna win, but then we’re gonna go hang out, eat food together afterword, you made friends with people from all over the world,” Heather said.

For more information, visit their website: www.gohellions.com