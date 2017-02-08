Motorists bracing for snow storm headed toward Northeast

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big snowstorm is expected to hit the Northeast early Thursday morning, and travelers are not looking forward to the messy commute.

“It’s going to be bad, and I’m trying to get home,” Richard Harris said.

Harris was traveling back to Poughkeepsie Wednesday night after visiting his daughter for her birthday at the College of Saint Rose. But he wasn’t going to let Mother Nature ruin his trip.

“It’s kind of funny because it was, like, 60 today, and tomorrow it’s going to be a Nor’Easter, so I’m truly believing in global warming,” he said.

With hopes of not having to drive in the storm on Thursday, Harris said he’s prepared for what’s to come.

“I have a shovel in the car, a couple of brushes and gloves,” he said.

Stacey Martin is traveling from Westfield, Mass. to Williamsport, Pa. She said it’s an opportunity to test out her new snow tires.

“I’ve got new tires on my car, and I’ve only got about an hour,” she said. “The first hour of the storm is when I’ll be driving, and then I’m sure I’ll be home safe.”

Even though both Harris and Martin said winter this year is not one to complain about, they said they’re ready for warmer weather.

“I can’t wait for spring,” Martin said with a laugh.

“If you don’t really have to go out, don’t go out,” Harris advised. “It’s probably better to stay home.”

Snow is expected to begin falling between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. It will be heaviest between 7 a.m. and noon.

