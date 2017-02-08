Mom says Chuck E. Cheese machine ripped out child’s hair

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — The mom of a Michigan girl says her daughter was rushed to the hospital after her hair was ripped out by a Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine.

A trip to a Sterling Heights, Michigan, Chuck E. Cheese Saturday turned frightening for an Oakland Township mom.

“It was very traumatic,” Michaelena Dodge said.

Dodge sits in her living room with her 3-year-old daughter on her lap. They were at the restaurant, she says, when her daughter bent over by the ticket machine to grab a bag. Her hair got caught in the machine, yanking her towards it.

“I thought it was going to take her scalp off,” Dodge said.

Dodge says she had to physically pry her daughter’s head from the machine, causing her daughter’s hair to come out. She has been left with bald spots and required medical attention for head pain.

“[I] started pulling as hard as I could until it came out,” Dodge explained.

The managers at Chuck E. Cheese are reportedly not talking. They referred WXYZ to Corporate which released a statement to Action News which reads in part: “The store manager on duty acted quickly to make sure the child was okay and we’ve since been in contact with her mother and offered to assist with any medical bills. We want to assure parents and caregivers that maintaining a safe experience for our guests is a primary concern for us.”

This mother wants more done.

“I think they should remove that machine or at least put a button that stops it, something to stop it from happening again,” Dodge added.