Mom pleads guilty in son’s birthday cake beating death

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Oriana Garcia is seen in an undated photo provided by the Hagerstown, Md., Department of Police. Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Garcia, whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake. Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Gina Cirincion says she anticipates that Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 to first-degree child abuse resulting in death. (Hagerstown Department of Police via AP)
Oriana Garcia is seen in an undated photo provided by the Hagerstown, Md., Department of Police. Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Garcia, whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake. Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Gina Cirincion says she anticipates that Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 to first-degree child abuse resulting in death. (Hagerstown Department of Police via AP)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse in the beating death of her 9-year-old son over a missing piece of birthday cake.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree murder charge and seek a sentence of no more than 20 years for 27-year-old Oriana Garcia, who appeared Wednesday in a Hagerstown courtroom.

Garcia’s son Jack was handcuffed to a chair by Garcia’s brother and pummeled by her boyfriend, who suspected Jack of eating cake meant for his 2-year-old daughter.

Police say Garcia allowed the abuse and sent away an ambulance as Jack lay dying.

The boyfriend, Robert Wilson, is serving 30 years for second-degree murder. Jacob Barajas is awaiting sentencing for first-degree child abuse.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s