Man jogging seriously injured after being struck by car on Troy-Schenectady Road

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Generic cop lights

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  A man jogging was seriously injured after police say he was struck by a car on Troy-Schenectady Road Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 11:15 a.m.

Police say Daniel Matus, 31, was struck by a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Robert Phillips trying to turn right out of the Mobil Mart onto Troy-Schenectady Road.

Matus was struck and completely run over by the truck. He was transported to Albany Med by Colonie EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-783-2744.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s