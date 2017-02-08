Man jogging seriously injured after being struck by car on Troy-Schenectady Road

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man jogging was seriously injured after police say he was struck by a car on Troy-Schenectady Road Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 11:15 a.m.

Police say Daniel Matus, 31, was struck by a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Robert Phillips trying to turn right out of the Mobil Mart onto Troy-Schenectady Road.

Matus was struck and completely run over by the truck. He was transported to Albany Med by Colonie EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-783-2744.