Local man accused of sending child porn to undercover officer

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was transmitting child pornography.

Kasi Chonpimai is accused of sending seven videos containing child pornography to an undercover investigator from the Colonie Police Department Computer Crimes Unit.

The investigation identified the location of the IP address at a location on Eagle Street in Troy. A search warrant was executed on Wednesday.

Chonpimai was interviewed and arrested on one count of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

Computers and computer storage devices were seized and are currently being forensically identified for child pornography images and videos.

Police say there is no evidence that Chonpimai had any contact with the underage victims or that the videos had local victims in them.

The Colonie Police Department received assistance from the FBI, NYSP and Troy PD in this investigation.

Chonpimai is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility and will appear in court Wednesday.