Former Cornell frat president pleads guilty in sex case

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
ABC News
ABC News

ITHACA, New York (AP) – A former Cornell University student who served as president of a fraternity has pleaded guilty in a sexual abuse case.

Wolfgang Ballinger, of Ghent, New York, pleaded guilty to forcible touching on Tuesday. The 22-year-old, who served as president of Psi Upsilon, was originally charged with attempted rape after a female student accused him of sexually assaulting her at a party in early 2016. Those charges were dropped to a misdemeanor in a plea deal.

Cornell suspended Ballinger and banned him from campus last year. The fraternity’s recognition was revoked by the university for three years following a suspension violation. Cornell officials said in a statement that Ballinger’s case wasn’t a factor in the frat’s revocation.

Ballinger faces up to a year in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 27.

