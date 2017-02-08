Facebook launches tool allowing people to find help during emergencies

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NEWS10) – Facebook launched a new tool that will assist people to find help during emergencies.

As part of the social network’s Safety Check feature, Facebook says Community Help will let people find and give help such as food, shelter, and transportation after a crisis.

People will be able to find posts and message others following an emergency situation.

In order for Community Help to be used, Safety Check must first be activated. Facebook says the following two things must happen to have Safety Check activated:

First, global crisis reporting agencies NC4 and iJET International alert Facebook that an incident has occurred and given it a title, and we begin monitoring for posts about the incident in the area.

Second, if a lot of people are talking about the incident, they may be prompted to mark themselves safe and invite others to do the same.

Learn more about the new Safety Check feature: