Donations pour in for officer after kidney operation

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joe Terry had always been a hero to his little sister Rikki but when he was stricken with kidney disease, she then became his hero.

“There was never a doubt in mind, he needed something, I was going to do whatever it took,” Rikki said.

Both Joe and Rikki are recovering from transplant surgery. Rikki donated a kidney to Joe.

“I felt tremendous, immediately felt better,” Joe said.

“It was tough,” Rikki said.

Organ transplant surgeries are typically more difficult for the donor. Joe says his recovery includes lots of doctor’s appointments.

“And fluids are a huge part of my recovery,” Joe said.

To that end, Joe’s doctors told him he needs electrolytes in the form of 50-70 ounces of low calorie Gatorade G2, possibly for the rest of his life.

But, the Rensselaer City police officer did not have to go shopping. The guys from the police station delivered these Wednesday morning.

Donations have literally been pouring in to his police department.

“Mainly the community response has been huge,” Scott Earing said. “People have coming in daily with bottles of Gatorade.

There are cases from the East Greenbush Hannaford. The high school is planning a Gatorade drive at their next basketball game.

“People can come and instead of paying admission, they can bring Gatorade,” said Dave Martyn from Rensselaer Schools. “It’s really a special way that we can help out.

“Amazing like I said, I can’t thank the residents enough,” Joe said.

If you would like to get in on the donations, you can go to the Rensselaer Police Department or to the high school on Valentine’s Day. The school is hosting a series of basketball games starting at 4 p.m. and you can bring bottles of Gatorade G2 to cover the cost of admission.