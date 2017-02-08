Capital Heroes: Immigration Attorney Barbara Weiner

Attorney Barbara Weiner has made a career out of fighting for the legal rights of immigrants and refugees.

“The difference between going into immigration court with and without a lawyer is phenomenal in terms of success, in terms of the ability to stay here,” Weiner said.

After working tirelessly for 25 years at the Empire Justice Center, Barbara now works tirelessly in retirement providing pro bono services for the Legal Project, a private and nonprofit agency that believes all people should have access to legal services.

“Our immigration program has grown over the last five to seven years largely due to Barbara’s assistance and leadership,” Lisa Frisch, legal project executive director, said.

Barbara, our Capital Hero, in light of recent federal action, believes New York state is better prepared than most to help those in need.

“We have a very robust immigrant service community here thanks to the legal project,” Weiner said.