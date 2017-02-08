Albany Police investigating Washington Avenue shooting; two sent to hospital

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A call came in around 10:30pm Tuesday night for a shooting in a home on the 400 block of Washington Avenue.

Albany Police said a male suspect entered the home and shot two people.

The victims were a 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

The man had gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. He is in stable condition.

The female had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She is in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and there are no suspects.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter and asking anyone with information to give them a call.