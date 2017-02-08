Albany Police arrest man accused of grabbing teen and woman’s butts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charging after police say he grabbed a teenager and a woman’s butt on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of New Scotland Avenue and Quail Street at around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman’s waist and her butt. When police arrived, the 22-year-old victim says the man, later identified as 49-year-old Jules White, approached her from behind while she was walking on New Scotland Avenue.

After the incident, the woman ran from White and contacted police. White was later located after police say he matched the description of the suspect. He was arrested after police say he was identified as the suspect.

Police say White was also connected to an incident earlier in the day on Morton Avenue near South Hawk Street. In that incident, White is accused of approaching a 15-year-old girl from behind and grabbing her butt as she walked to school.

White was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, one count of forcible touching, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.