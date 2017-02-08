2/8 Pet Connection: Sunflower

Sunflower is an amazing 2-year-old spayed female Pit Bull who loves everyone, including other dogs who would love her wonderful happy high energy.

Sunflower would do great with an active family that likes long walks, hikes, jogging and playing ball. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, and microchipped.

Sunflower was brought to the Animal Protective Foundation (APF) from another local shelter who did not have the room for her anymore. That shelter’s staff there loved her so much they called the APF to step in and save her. She has been a the APF since January 21, 2017.

Since Sunflower was a stray we do not know about her and cats.

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944