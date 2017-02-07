Water filtration system in Hoosick Falls now fully operational

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Department of Health, the water filtration system in Hoosick Falls is now fully operational.

Te new system allows a higher volume of municipal water to be treated, helping keep PFOA-contaminated water out of homes in the village.

The department of health says six tests of finished water has come back with non-detectable levels of the chemical.

Honeywell and Saint Gobain say they’ll deliver water to tops for only the next six weeks.

Village mayor David Borge released a statement:

“On behalf of the Village of Hoosick Falls and all of the users of our municipal water system, I am very pleased that the full capacity GAC system has been approved by NYS and verified by multiple samplings to be consistently effective in reducing PFOA levels to non-detect. This is a major step forward for our community.”