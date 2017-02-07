WAMC Northeast Public Radio raises $1M in 12 hours during fundraiser

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fears over a possible end to federal funding has supporters of public radio giving in record time!

WAMC Northeast Public Radio raised more than one million dollars in about 12 hours during their latest fund drive. It usually takes a few days for the station to reach its goal.

President Alan Chartock and Vice President of News and Programming Joe Donohue say it didn’t hurt that many supporters also pitched in days earlier-donating to the station’s First Amendment fund.

The fund was established to cover a possible loss in federal funding, something the Trump Administration is taking a long hard look at.

Here’s what Chartock is chocking up to their recent success:

“The temptation is to say, well we’re really good at this, but no, it’s all Trump. Come on, you gotta be crazy not to figure it out. This guy is scaring the hell out of an awful lot of people. And they are needing to find places to go to make an investment to make sure there is open and free First Amendment discussion.”

WAMC also partnered with the Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation to raise funds for Joseph’s House in Troy and for food pantries for the Capital District so they could provide a month’s worth of diapers to hundreds of local babies.