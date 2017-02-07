Slocum murder case going to appeals court

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The case for a Washington County man found guilty of killing his mother, stepfather, and stepbrother in 2011 is being argued in the state’s highest court.

Matthew Slocum’s conviction was overturned in November 2015.

When police were questioning Slocum the night he was arrested, he ultimately confessed to the killings. His attorney argues he faxed a letter to police that indicated Slocum’s right to counsel.

Slocum’s guilty verdict could hinge on two simple words, “yeah, probably”.

It’s what police say Slocum told investigators when asked if he felt he should have an attorney.

Later in that interview, Slocum would ultimately confess to killing his mother, stepfather, and stepbrother before setting their house on fire in 2011.

To Slocum’s lawyer that “yeah, probably” should have stopped any questioning by police.

“They said do you want a lawyer and he said yeah. He did say probably but it was a double question, ‘do you want a lawyer’ and ‘do you think you’re going to use the public defender’s office?’ His answer was ‘yeah, I need a lawyer and probably will use the public defender’s office’,” Matthew Mercure, Slocum’s attorney, said.

Slocum was convicted to three counts of second-degree murder, third-degree arson, and is currently serving 88 years to life.